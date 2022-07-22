Cody Rhodes provides discouraging injury update regarding WWE return

Cody Rhodes is recovering from his injury post-surgery, but if fans are hoping for a swift return, they might have to wait a long time.

Rhodes suffered from a torn right pectoral tendon as he headed a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins at the premium live event of the same name. Despite the injury, he still competed that night and won his match. However, he was written off WWE television soon after.

In an interview with Comicbook, Rhodes spoke about his injury, giving details about his recovery process. He wanted to say that his recovery was going well but that it would be "misleading."

"I want to say good but it's misleading. It's not like ACLs or PCLs or anything where your life changes completely for a while. After two weeks you feel like you're normal, but you're not. It's just tied to your bone on your arm and you have to let it actually form."

Rhodes added that the healing process was very slow, and WWE was cautious with him. He also joked that an 80-year-old lady named Betty, who he was doing PT with, might be ready to wrestle before he was.

"So they're [WWE] going so slow with me because I think they're terrified I'm gonna try to do something. I'm not. The PT is slow. There is an 80-year-old lady named Betty who does PT with me. I think she will be ready to wrestle before I'm ready to wrestle," Rhodes said. (9:01 - 9:32)

Cody Rhodes has won an ESPY award

Cody Rhodes also recently won an ESPY award for WWE Moment of the Year.

Rhodes' return at WrestleMania, where he turned out to be the surprise opponent to face Seth Rollins, took the prize.

Stephanie McMahon congratulated the superstar on his win as well, as did most of the WWE Universe.

