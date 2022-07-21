Stephanie McMahon sends a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes by reflecting on his WWE return

Interim CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon sent a message to Cody Rhodes, congratulating him after he won an award at ESPY 2022.

The American Nightmare recently won the best WWE Moment of the Year award for 2022. Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 where he faced his arch-rival, Seth Rollins, in a singles match.

Rhodes and Rollins continued their feud after the show of shows, as they both faced each other again at WrestleMania Backlash which led to their trilogy fight inside Hell in a Cell.

At the Hell in a Cell premium live event, Rhodes competed with a torn pectoral muscle, which eventually forced him to take some time off the ring.

Taking to Twitter, Stephanie congratulated Rhodes on his achievement. She also mentioned that the WWE Universe had a great reaction to his return.

"Congratulations on your #ESPY, @CodyRhodes! The pop from the crowd inside @ATTStadium for your @WWE return was undeniable and definitely a 2022 highlight."

Check out Stephanie McMahon's tweet below:

The WWE Universe was full of praise for Cody Rhodes

While most fans reacted positively to The American Nightmare's return, a few had some hilarious reactions to the tweet. Here are some of the interesting tweets below:

Rhodes was a mystery opponent for Seth Rollins at the WrestleMania 38 show. Following their historic match and Rhodes' win over The Visionary, the latter expressed his honest opinion on facing the returning superstar.

In a conversation with Digital Spy, the former WWE Champion detailed his experience of facing Cody.

Rollins noted that he was impressed by Rhodes' entrance music, 'Kingdom' and it made him feel surreal while being inside the ring. He said:

"So to hear his music 'Kingdom' over the speakers and that entrance specifically, the presentation of the American Nightmare in a WWE setting, it was pretty surreal to be standing in the middle of the ring." [H/T Digital Spy]

