Cody Rhodes AEW return date confirmed; Big match announced against undefeated star

Cody Rhodes return to AEW was confirmed on this week's episode of Dynamite. The American Nightmare will face arch-nemesis Malakai Black in a rematch on September 22nd at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Cody Rhodes last wrestled on August 4 when he squared off against Malakai Black in what ended up being a squash victory for the Dutch star. Cody was on the verge of announcing his retirement but was ambushed by Black and hasn't been seen since.

During Cody's absence, Malakai Black has been on a mission to torment any Nightmare Family member that tries to get in his way. He has already taken down Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes. Cody Rhodes will be looking to get a measure of revenge.

On Dynamite, it was announced that their rematch would take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on the September 22 special episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Cody Rhodes recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram

Cody Rhodes recently posted a cryptic post on Instagram. The former TNT Champion posted a picture of him as Stardust from his time in WWE. Many fans who commented on it suggest that Cody will undergo some kind of persona change as he makes his way back to AEW TV.

The post followed a report from Bodyslam.net that noted that Cody Rhodes was scheduled to return sometime later in September, and it has been proven right, as we will see the EVP of AEW in action on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes rematch will be one of the marquee bouts of the show at Arthur Ashe stadium, and we can expect both men to tear the house down.

A win for Malakai Black over Cody once again would further establish himself as an unstoppable force and set his sights on either of the men's singles titles in AEW.

