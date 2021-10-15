Cody Rhodes believes current WWE Superstar is the frontrunner to be his daughter's godfather

Will Cody Rhodes select WWE Superstar Kevin Owens to be his newborn daughter Liberty Rhodes' godfather?

Rhodes recently revealed on social media that he is looking for a wrestling friend to be Liberty's godfather, but no one is particularly "wowing" him.

One fan asked Cody on Twitter if Kevin Owens could make the cut. Cody initially said no, but by the time he was done typing the tweet, he was leaning in the opposite direction.

"No. Kevin once kicked out of a disaster kick on 1 because "somebody" instructed him to. But he also introd' me to the bucks and is my Disney bud - yea damn - he might be the frontrunner *crying laughing emoji*," Cody Rhodes tweeted.

Kevin Owens can't wait to become Cody Rhodes' daughter's godfather

It didn't take long for Kevin Owens to reply to Cody, clarifying that he wasn't the one who kicked out of the Beautiful Disaster kick. He also seems eager to take on the role of Liberty Rhodes' godfather.

"That wasn't me. The only time we ever faced each other in a match was in a ladder match. There are no covers in a ladder match! Now, when do I start the Godfather job?" Kevin Owens tweeted to Cody Rhodes.

Kevin Owens' current WWE contract expires at the end of January 2022. The pro wrestling world is rife with speculation that he might move to All Elite Wrestling after that, just like other former WWE Superstars.

Do you think Kevin Owens will make a good godfather for Liberty Rhodes? Will he eventually join Cody Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

