Final date on Kevin Owens' current WWE contract revealed - Reports

Kevin Owens' time with WWE could come to an end by the 31st January of 2022.

Ever since news got out that Kevin Owens' current WWE deal is set to expire in January, speculation has run rampant about whether or not he will stay with the company or join All Elite Wrestling.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the former Universal Champion's current WWE contract is set to expire on January 31, 2022.

Now Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who was the first to break the news on Kevin Owens' contract last week, has confirmed Meltzer's report that KO's deal does expire on January 31, 2022.

If Owens doesn't sign a new deal with WWE, he could be free and clear to join AEW or any other promotion in February of next year as there is no non-compete clause to abide by when a contract officially expires.

Will Kevin Owens join AEW when his current WWE contract expires?

Kevin Owens has dropped some hints over the past week, teasing the fact that he's planning to sign with AEW following the expiry of his WWE at the end of January.

On the day Kevin Owens' WWE contract information came out, the former WWE Universal Champion tweeted out the coordinates to Mt. Rushmore and then deleted them later on.

For those unaware, Mt. Rushmore was a stable in Pro Wrestling Guerilla comprising of Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks. He also changed his Twitter location to "Almost there," while Matt and Nick Jackson, for a short time, listed their location on Twitter as "There" to play off the speculation.

While there is still plenty of time for WWE to sign Kevin Owens to a new contract, it appears as if his mind might already be made up. We'll find out soon enough which ring Owens will choose to wrestle in come February.

