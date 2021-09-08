Kevin Owens' WWE contract up much sooner than expected - Reports

It sounds like Kevin Owens is about to become the hottest free agent in professional wrestling as his WWE contract is set to expire in January 2022.

Last month, Adam Cole dominated headlines pertaining to his contract with WWE expiring, and the former NXT Champion made his AEW debut at All Out on Sunday. Now it appears all eyes will turn to KO.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kevin Owens' WWE contract, originally scheduled to expire in 2023, will expire in January.

Sapp states that a WWE official has informed Fightful that the company had restructured "several" contracts before the pandemic. Kevin Owens' deal with WWE was one of them, and it is currently unknown who else had their contracts altered.

There is no official word as to why WWE chose to shorten Owens' contract or if the company altered any of his deals to accommodate this change. But we're certain more information regarding this will come to light in the weeks and months to come.

Breaking news: Fightful Select has learned Kevin Owens' WWE contract is up much sooner than expected.



Fightful Select has the story, when the deal is up, and more.https://t.co/39gj4n6J6R pic.twitter.com/VeWtUMCJw2 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 7, 2021

Is Kevin Owens to AEW a possibility?

Unlike Adam Cole and Pete Dunne's NXT contracts coming as a surprise to WWE, the company is well aware that this one is coming. Kevin Owens recently updated his location in his Twitter bio to "Almost there," which is perhaps a sign that he's planning on making the jump to All Elite Wrestling.

Kevin Owens has several friends in AEW, and with Sami Zayn's current WWE contract also up soon, you can't rule out both men could leave the company together in 2022.

It’s awesome when good things happen to good people but it’s even better when good things happen to great people. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 6, 2021

