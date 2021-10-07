"It hurts" - Cody Rhodes on the biggest regret of his AEW career

Cody Rhodes opened up about how hard it is for him not to fight for the prestigious AEW world title and admitted that he regrets the decision.

The American Nightmare faced Chris Jericho for the AEW world title at Full Gear 2020. But the stakes were much higher for Rhodes, as a defeat that night would mean that he could never fulfill his dreams of becoming an AEW world champion. Unfortunately, he lost the match and has been following the stipulation since then.

During an interview with Popculture, Cody talked about keeping his word of not challenging for the AEW world title ever again. However, The American Nightmare added that if Tony Khan decides to overhaul the stipulation, he may give the title a shot.

"I’m not going back on my word to challenge for the title. That stuff was real. It hurts. It is a large regret that that ever happened, but it did happen and I can live with it. And I got to do that dance with Chris Jericho, and I will not go back on that stipulation, me personally. If Tony wanted to change things, he could. And again, you can never say never in wrestling," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes confirms that he has no plans to turn heel

Over the last few weeks, Cody Rhodes has been receiving hostile receptions from the AEW crowds. Fans have been clamoring for him to turn heel because of his current storyline with Malakai Black.

However, he has revealed that he doesn't intend to embrace his villainous side. The former TNT Champion also stated that he plans to retire from All Elite Wrestling as a babyface.

"I’m telling this from the most honest standpoint: I am not going to turn heel on this company. And I would retire before I did that. Now I’m the head of the community outreach group, I have a little girl now. I’m not going to be doing heel stuff on TV," Cody Rhodes said.

CezrDaPleazr 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 @CezrDaPleazr Cody Rhodes's eventual AEW heel run is gonna be tremendous Cody Rhodes's eventual AEW heel run is gonna be tremendous https://t.co/65kyFeJpn4

Also Read

What do you think about Cody's current gimmick? Let us know in the comments below.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Vedant Jain