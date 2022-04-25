Cody Rhodes opens up about being booed by the AEW crowd

Cody Rhodes recently sent out a message in response to a fan's tweet who slammed all those who booed the star in AEW.

Soon before Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling, the star endured resounding boos from the crowd in attendance. The 36-year-old openly refused to turn heel despite the adverse reaction of the fans. Unfortunately, Cody left AEW in February 2022 before the angle could be explored further.

In his response to the fan's tweet, Cody Rhodes noted that even though he experienced boos during his previous stint, he wouldn't change a thing about it. The American Nightmare seems to have firmly moved on from his AEW chapter.

"I appreciate it fam. But it’s all good - it was the quirky thing to do for a minute and as a wrestler you just want “loudest the longest” - I had some fun matches amidst that noise, wouldn’t change a thing. It led us into this next chapter, truly a love story" - Rhodes Tweeted.

Rhodes is currently feuding with Seth Rollins in WWE, and the two have had quite a few altercations since WrestleMania 38. Cody has also had matches with The Miz and Kevin Owens as he seemingly builds himself up to the main event.

Booker T believes that fans booed Cody Rhodes because it was popular to do so

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that WWE fans are happy to see Cody Rhodes in the star's current promotion. The Hall of Famer believes that only a core group of fans disliked Rhodes.

"When you get the bandwagon onboard, they can turn into something. There could've been a core group of people that did not like Cody Rhodes and everybody else jumped on the bandwagon. I could be wrong. But, it shows in WWE that the fans are happy to see him back and they appreciate seeing Cody back." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

While it might never be clear why The American Nightmare was booed in AEW, the star seems happier with WWE. It will be interesting to see how the second-generation wrestler is booked moving forward.

