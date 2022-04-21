Booker T explains why Cody Rhodes was booed in AEW but cheered in WWE

WWE legend Booker T believes that a small group of vocal fans in AEW booed Cody Rhodes, which resulted in others joining in, while fans in Vince McMahon's company currently love him.

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes, during his spell with AEW, was booed on a few occasions, which he acknowledged in an interview. In contrast, Cody - who is being shown as the top babyface on the Red brand, has been cheered vociferously ever since he returned at WrestleMania.

While speaking about the new WWE star on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that there's a possibility that a small minority of fans turned on Cody in AEW, which caused the rest to boo him as well.

"I heard somebody say we are living in an internet world now, and things are just different now from the way it was when I came up. I totally understand that now. Now you've got fans who can co-ordinate with each other through social media to come into that arena and take it over to cheer for the guys they like and literally get the guys out of there that they don't like.

He continued:

"And I really believe there's a small group of people that do that but when you get the bandwagon onboard, they can turn into something, kind of like these bots we're talking about . I really feel that had a lot to do with it. There could've been a core group of people that did not like Cody Rhodes and everybody else jumped on the bandwagon. I could be wrong. But, it shows in WWE that the fans are happy to see him back and they appreciate seeing Cody back," said Booker T. [From 40:40 to 41:44]

Booker T thinks that WWE fans may have missed Cody Rhodes and are delighted to see him back now, which is why they are cheering for him more than AEW fans.

WWE legend thinks Cody Rhodes was booed on RAW this week

Bully Ray recently said that he heard a few boos in his match against Kevin Owens on RAW when Rhodes held on to the ropes to break a pin.

"But I heard enough boos to know that a US wrestling audience does not appreciate a babyface using the bottom rope as an out, especially when they get hit with a legitimate move," said the Hall of Famer.

The match ended when a frustrated Owens walked out of the match, giving Rhodes the win via count-out.

