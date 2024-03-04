Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Real-life Bloodline member and others pay tribute to Sting ahead of final match

Sting received a host of farewell messages from stars around the wrestling world before his final match at AEW Revolution. There were some very big stars, including from the WWE such as Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, who sent their farewell messages to The Icon.

One of the stars that also sent a tribute message to The Stinger was none other than real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu. The WWE Hall of Famer has no doubt left a great impression on a generation of stars.

Booker T, who knows The Vigilante from his time in WCW posted a photo of them both walking around with the former holding the World Heavyweight title. Andrade, who left AEW for WWE recently posted a picture of Sting performing a frog splash.

Shawn Spears also posted a photo of the master of the Scorpion Death Drop attacking him with his iconic baseball bat. He also had a message for him thanking him for his service. CM Punk took to Instagram stories to post a story of the WWE Hall of Famer hugging him and also wrote the words ‘Respect’ and ‘Grateful.’

Finally, Cody Rhodes, who worked with The Icon during his time in AEW posted two pictures with one of them also featuring his brother Dustin Rhodes.

Sting praises Kenny Omega

Retiring star Sting had glowing words of endorsement for Kenny Omega. Omega has been away from action after undergoing surgery for diverticulitis.

Now, The Vigilante spoke to Pro Wrestling Illustrated and gave Omega a glowing endorsement and said that he deserves all the accolades that he gets.

"Obviously, he’s been AEW World Champion, but, to me, sometimes how good he is goes underappreciated because he’s never been with WWE; some people think he doesn’t deserve his accolades. But he is one of the best all-around world heavyweight champions I’ve ever seen, one of the best in the wrestling industry," he said.

A match between the two would have been an interesting one given how great they are inside the ring.

