Sting shares candid thoughts on Kenny Omega amid WWE criticism and the AEW match that never happened

AEW has booked Sting in several interesting and first-time-ever matches since he joined the company. However, there's one 'dream opponent' he never got to lock horns with - Kenny Omega.

Sting is set to retire tonight at AEW Revolution after wrestling his final match. He is set to team up with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks with the World Tag Team Championship on the line. This means he will not get a chance to wrestle the injured AEW Executive Vice President, who is currently on the shelf indefinitely.

Sting recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated to promote tonight's Revolution main event. The interviewer mentioned how many fans expected a Sting vs. Darby singles match. Sting was then asked who he would have wanted to wrestle if he had a singles match with the company.

"A lot of wrestling fans thought for sure that Darby was going to turn on me, or that I was going to turn on him! But you know, I would have loved to have had a match against Kenny Omega. Kenny is legitimate world champ material," Sting said.

He continued and brought up how The Cleaner missed out on some deserved praise because he never signed with WWE. Sting then went on to give a major endorsement to Omega.

"Obviously, he’s been AEW World champion, but, to me, sometimes how good he is goes underappreciated because he’s never been with WWE; some people think he doesn’t deserve his accolades. But he is one of the best all-around world heavyweight champions I’ve ever seen, one of the best in the wrestling industry," Sting said.

Sting has wrestled 25 matches for AEW since his in-ring debut at Revolution 2021. All of his matches have been standard tag team bouts with Allin, or multi-man matches with Allin and others. The Icon will be retiring from AEW with an undefeated record should he win his last match.

AEW Revolution plans finalized for tonight

The fifth annual AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place tonight at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The show is slated to be sold out tonight. A Zero Hour Pre-show is set to begin at 6:30pm ET, hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City. The special will air on all of AEW's social platforms, and will feature two matches.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling as we will continue to have full Revolution coverage along with any breaking news and related happenings. Below is the final line-up for tonight, which currently includes 11 matches:

Zero Hour Pre-show: Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue

Zero Hour Pre-show: Jay White, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

All-Star Scramble for a Future World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Wardlow vs. Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin vs. Magnus

TNT Championship: Christian Cage defends vs. Daniel Garcia

Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston defends vs. Bryan Danielson (Danielson must shake hands if he loses)

International Championship: Orange Cassidy defends vs. Roderick Strong

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm defends vs. Deonna Purrazzo

World Championship: Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page

Sting's Retirement, World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin defend vs. The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado match

What is the wildest likely outcome for Sting's retirement tonight? How would you have booked a feud between Kenny Omega and Sting? Sound off in the comments below!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!