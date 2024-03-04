The Young Bucks issue stone cold declaration ahead of AEW Revolution main event

AEW Revolution will kick off in just a few hours, which means the retirement of Sting is imminent. The Young Bucks have recently spoken out with one of their harshest statements ever.

The main event of tonight's Revolution pay-per-view from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina will be The Icon and Darby Allin defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. The match will be held under Tornado rules, and Ric Flair will be in the corner of the champions.

The AEW Executive Vice Presidents took to X today to make their final comments before the pay-per-view. The Bucks borrowed a line from a famous quote by Dr. Seuss, and in true Bucks fashion, the brothers ended the caption by laughing at the subject.

"Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. lol," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Matt and Nick are looking to make history tonight by becoming the first-ever three-time All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. They are currently tied with FTR as two reigns. However, The Bucks have 330 combined days as champion, while Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have 248 days with the gold across both reigns.

What is your bold prediction for the finish to tonight's Revolution main event? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!