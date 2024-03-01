AEW Revolution 2024's main event revealed - Reports

AEW is set to present its much anticipated Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, and recent reports may have revealed the match that will be the main event of the PPV.

The Revolution PPV this year revolves around The Icon Sting, who will be having the final match of his career at the event. North Carolina also happens to be the hometown of Sting, which will be the perfect scenario for The Vigilante's last stand as he'll be defending his AEW World Tag Titles with Darby Allin against Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. According to recent reports, the match is set to be the main event of Revolution.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the following was reported about Sting's last match.

"Sting & Darby Allin vs Young Bucks (EVPs Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) for the AEW Tag Titles will Main Event AEW Revolution - WON."

Sting sent a heartfelt message to fans on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite was the last one for Sting, as he is set to retire at the Revolution PPV event. The Icon came down from the rafters during his segment on Dynamite, which was a great throwback to his earlier days in WCW. However, Sting cut an emotional promo after Dynamite went off the air, where he thanked the fans as well as his friends in the professional wrestling business.

“I am not only doing my last Dynamite, I am doing my last Dynamite in Huntsville. I am doing my last Dynamite with Darby Allin as my tag team partner. I am doing my last Dynamite with the Nature Boy Ric Flair right next to me. You say 'Thank You, Sting' but Thank you. Thank you, Huntsville, Alabama. It is the second time I’ve actually come out of the ceiling in this building. The first time, I threw the bat to Dallas Page. That is some good history right here. I am glad to be back right here,” he said.

He then continued and once again thanked Darby Allin and Flair by saying:

“What can I say after all these years? What can I say? Anything I say is just trivial so, thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Listen, I could not have done any of this without this tag team partner right here, Darby Allin. And I would have never been put on the map if it wasn't for this man right here, the Nature Boy. I love you Huntsville.”

It is currently unknown if we will see Sting make appearances for All Elite Wrestling after he retires at the Revolution PPV. Many have made some interesting speculations that he may return to the WWE, which is an unlikely scenario as Sting was not medically cleared to compete in the Stamford-based company.

