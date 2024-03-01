AEW star breaks character and says he wished he could kick Sting in his face again

An AEW star broke character again to send a message to Sting. This star took a shot at the departing legend before.

Max Caster, known to be a loudmouth, took to Twitter and sent a message to The Icon. Sharing a picture from one of their previous matches, he bid him farewell and wished to kick him in the face again.

He wrote:

“Goodbye, Sting! Wish I could kick you in the face again!”

The WWE Hall of Famer is nearing the end of his AEW run. He will defend his AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin against the Young Bucks at Revolution.

Sting name-drops Diamond Dallas Page in heartfelt promo after Dynamite

The Icon name-dropped his former WCW colleague Diamond Dallas Page after Dynamite went off the air last night. He took to the mic and thanked the people of Huntsville, Alabama, where the show had taken place.

He thanked Darby Allin, Ric Flair, and Diamond Dallas Page.

Speaking to the fans, he said:

“I am not only doing my last Dynamite, I am doing my last Dynamite in Huntsville. I am doing my last Dynamite with Darby Allin as my tag team partner. I am doing my last Dynamite with the Nature Boy Ric Flair right next to me. Thank you, Huntsville, Alabama. It is the second time I’ve actually come out of the ceiling in this building. The first time, I threw the bat to Dallas Page. That is some good history right here. I am glad to be back right here,” he said.

Many of his former colleagues will be watching The Vigilante's last match with bated breath. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

