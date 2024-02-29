“Good riddance” - Major AEW star blasts Sting ahead of his retirement

A major AEW star took a parting shot at Sting as he nears his last match. Sting and Darby Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at Revolution pay-per-view. The star who took the shot is Max Caster.

Caster, who is known to not mince his words, took to Twitter to reply to a post by the AEW official page about the Icon’s final match. To that post, he replied with two simple yet hard-hitting words:

“Good riddance.”

It is not yet known if this is kayfabe or not, but it is an interesting development nonetheless. The Vigilante showed up on Dynamite this week to save Darby Allin and Ric Flair from The Young Bucks by coming down the rafters in a throwback to yesteryear.

Also, after Dynamite ended, he took the microphone and thanked his tag team partner, Darby Allin, Ric Flair, and former WCW star and Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. It was a heartwarming moment that he had with the fans.

His final match will no doubt be one of the most watched in the company’s history and will have the fans hooked.

