Kenny Omega makes announcement amid AEW absence

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega is still out of action, but he has just made an announcement that will please fans.

Omega has not wrestled for AEW since late December. Not long after his last match it was announced that he was going back on the shelf due to diverticulitis, and this time he's out of action indefinitely.

The Cleaner is known to be a major video game fan. He took to X today to announce that he will be hosting the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launch stream this coming Wednesday.

"Very excited to announce that I'll be hosting the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launch stream! The One Winged Angel is coming. @SquareEnix @finalfantasyvii #FF7R," he wrote.

Omega's co-host for the event will be Naomi Kyle.

It remains to be seen when Omega will be back in action. He has not wrestled since defeating Ethan Page on December 5 during Collision.

AEW President Tony Khan on Kenny Omega's status

Kenny Omega is one of the most beloved AEW stars on the roster, but fans have had to go without The Cleaner since he was put on the shelf indefinitely due to diverticulitis in December.

There have been few updates on Omega's status and future following his most recent hospitalization, but according Tony Khan, the All Elite Executive Vice President is doing much better recently.

Speaking to Sportsgrid, the AEW President confirmed that Omega was really sick at one point, but he has been making progress toward recovery.

"Kenny is doing better, but he was seriously sick, and his life could have been threatened had he not gotten to the doctors when he did. He was really sick. Thankfully, he's doing much better. We all wish him the best and look forward to seeing him again when he's healthy," he said.

It was recently revealed that Tony Khan had major plans for Kenny Omega's character, but those plans were nixed.

