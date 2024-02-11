Tony Khan provides important health update on Kenny Omega amid AEW hiatus

AEW President Tony Khan has worked closely with Kenny Omega since the company's inception in 2019. Omega is currently away from the ring due to a health issue, and Khan has provided an update on his condition.

The former AEW World Champion has been absent from TV for months now. He was involved in a storyline alongside Chris Jericho but had to take a hiatus from the ring due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis. Fans have been waiting for a health update on Omega since he was hospitalized in December 2023.

In a recent interview with Sportsgrid, Tony Khan said Omega was seriously ill before being hospitalized last year. He added that The Cleaner was doing much better now.

"Kenny is doing better, but he was seriously sick, and his life could have been threatened had he not gotten to the doctors when he did. He was really sick. Thankfully, he's doing much better. We all wish him the best and look forward to seeing him again when he's healthy." [H/T Dark Puroresu Flowsion]

Tony Khan highlighted the importance of Kenny Omega in AEW

Tony Khan previously discussed Kenny Omega's condition when the latter was forced to take a hiatus last year.

At the ROH Final Battle 2023 post-show media scrum, Khan opened up on the importance of Omega in AEW:

"I don’t know if we could have launched AEW and this all been possible without Kenny Omega. Certainly, he’s as influential on the launch of AEW as anybody. He’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers in the world and an important figure in this promotion and this business. I think we’re all really concerned, but thankfully, he’s communicating, and we’re hoping for the best, and it’s taken a turn for the better." [H/T Ringside News]

Fans are hoping for Omega to quickly recover from the health issue and potentially return to the ring in the future.