Cody Rhodes is convinced he made the "right decision" by leaving AEW, says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran believes that Cody Rhodes' recent comments indicate the latter's conviction in leaving AEW.

The infamous 'Brawl Out' incident at All Out pay-per-view last year caused massive waves in the pro-wrestling business. The effect is still felt to this day, leading to Cody Rhodes recently being asked about his opinion on the matter. The American Nightmare expressed disappointment while commenting about the incident.

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts about Cody's comments.

"What else can he say? He can break any NDAs as you mentioned and he can p*ss off a bunch of people that are going to be texting him and whining about it and everything, or he can just be diplomatic and move on with his day. And I think that's what he is doing there. He doesn't have to worry about it anymore and he's probably dissapointed to see it from his old cohorts, but that probably also reinforces in his mind that he made the right decision." [5:02 onwards]

Cody Rhodes also talked about the "war" between AEW and WWE

While WWE and AEW are undoubtedly two of the biggest competitors in the pro-wrestling business today, Cody Rhodes believes that there is no war between the two Promotions.

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97, the American Nightmare stated that the locker rooms of both WWE and AEW are not a part of the competition as much as people may think.

“Again, there’s no war. Especially amongst locker rooms, when you’re putting your boots on girls and boys, we’re bonded. We’re brothers and sisters. There’s no war.” [7:24 onwards]

You can check out the full interview here:

As of now, Cody Rhodes is preparing for his WrestleMania match. It remains to be seen what will be in store for him in the future.

