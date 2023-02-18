Cody Rhodes comments on the 'war' between WWE & AEW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently commented on the competition between the two biggest Wrestling Promotions in the world.

Tony Khan has previously commented on the rivalry between AEW and WWE, even going as far as to call it a war between the two companies. The stiff competition is not quite an exaggeration, since both the brands have actively recruited stars from the other roster whenever possible.

However, former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes believes that 'war' is too strong of a word to define the situation. While speaking on Hot 97 in a chat with Peter Rosenberg, Rhodes stated the following:

“Again, there’s no war. Especially amongst locker rooms, when you’re putting your boots on girls and boys, we’re bonded. We’re brothers and sisters. There’s no war.” [7:24 onwards]

Cody Rhodes has earned a ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble this year. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Cody Rhodes also talked about working with another AEW star at WWE

The American Nightmare apparently misses working alongside his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

During an interview with BBC Sounds, Cody was asked if he would like to have Dustin in his corner during WrestleMania. This prompted Cody to talk about his brother.

"A couple of folks have asked that and I thought - as they say it, I'm thinking, gosh, that sounds really special. Dustin and I have a very different relationship than a lot of people think. But the closer I get, and I can tell you this, the closer we get to WrestleMania, the more I think about him. Because I don't have - a lot of the stories made to be about Dad and that's true, and I do want people to acknowledge what he did and what I'm trying to accomplish is part of for him. But I miss my brother," said Cody Rhodes. [1:30:07 - 1:30:38]

While Dustin Rhodes is currently in AEW, it remains to be seen what he will do next.

