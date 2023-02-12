Tony Khan makes a surprising revelation about WWE looking to tamper with AEW stars' contracts

Tony Khan recently made a bold claim about WWE trying to tamper with multiple AEW stars' contracts.

While the Stamford-based promotion is quite clearly the leading company in the pro-wrestling business, Tony Khan's roster doesn't lack star power either. Multiple former WWE Superstars, who were very successful in their previous company, have become a part of the underdog rival brand over the years. Some of these names include big names like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli and more.

Speaking on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the All Elite President spoke about how his roster often reports WWE's attempts to contact them and persuade them to jump ship.

“I can’t really comment on what their (WWE) internal struggles, internal strife’s are because I don’t work there and I’m not there. I can only speak to the challenges we’ve had... I got a lot of wrestlers come to me and allege that WWE reached out to them to tamper with their contracts and ask them to break their contracts. I can’t confirm that specifically. I can only tell you what the wrestlers have come to me and said.” (H/T: SeScoops)

Tony Khan was recently criticized by a WWE veteran

While the All Elite president has managed to create a well-sought-out roster, his booking strategy has been deemed childish by Jim Cornette.

Tony Khan also recently revealed that he maintained a booking sheet with columns and rows to stay organized. This prompted Jim Cornette to slam Khan on a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast.

"I did all that, when I was 12! Because it was fun. But tens of millions of dollars were not being spent on real live people to do those things and to put those things on television. It's starting to be to the point where I feel bad for him every time he talks to people, because I start cringing thinking what... Some of the modern wrestlers maybe think this is normal. But even the boys that have been around for a while, they've got to be thinking 'what the f*ck,'" said Cornette. [From 3:24 to 4:12]

For now, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan plans to do next in AEW for 2023.

