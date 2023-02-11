"I did all that when I was 12!" - WWE veteran ridicules AEW President Tony Khan's 'improved' booking strategy

AEW President Tony Khan was recently criticized by a WWE veteran.

Previously speaking on WTF With Marc Maron, Tony Khan revealed that he had made significant changes to his booking strategy since Full Gear 2022. He talked about how he had a booking sheet with columns and rows, which he flipped to get surprisingly better results at being organized.

Jim Cornette was apparently quite unimpressed with the revelation, according to his comments on a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast. He also talked about how Tony Khan's booking sheet was quite a juvenile way of organization.

"I did all that, when I was 12! Because it was fun. But tens of millions of dollars were not being spent on real live people to do those things and to put those things on television. It's starting to be to the point where I feel bad for him every time he talks to people, because I start cringing thinking what... Some of the modern wrestlers maybe think this is normal. But even the boys that have been around for a while, they've got to be thinking 'what the f*ck,'" said Cornette. [From 3:24 to 4:12]

The WWE veteran also criticized a recent AEW segment

Jim Cornette has often been a harsh critic of the Jacksonville-based Promotion. While he has generally been appreciative of MJF. The veteran believes a recent segment involving the AEW World Champion was poorly booked.

In the segment, the Salt of the Earth was seen brawling with Konosuke Takeshita. While security tried to separate the two stars, Renee Paquette came in to announce that a match between the two was scheduled for next week's Dynamite.

The segment drew harsh criticism from Jim Cornette, who stated:

"After what I saw next, nothing means as much. Because now MJF – the one guy that ought to be protected – they’re in the back of the arena, him and [Takeshita], and a bunch of people run in and pull them apart and suddenly here comes Renee Moxley Good with a microphone and everybody stops to listen. The way it was done was so visually and obviously phony." [From 08:23 onward]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 MJF having the ability to do the high flying moves and choosing not to adds another layer to his character MJF having the ability to do the high flying moves and choosing not to adds another layer to his character https://t.co/YVldiLQqCL

It remains to be seen what the future holds for AEW in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quotes above, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes