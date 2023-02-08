AEW should do a better job of protecting major star, feels Jim Cornette

AEW's booking decisions continue to come under fire from Jim Cornette, as the veteran has yet again pointed out one of the continued flaws the promotion is making. Cornette recently questioned the promotion's handling of their world champion, MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's build to capturing the AEW World Championship was one of the most anticipated moments online. Now that the star is the reigning champion, however, it seems that Tony Khan's plans with his run going forward isn't impressing veterans like Jim Cornette.

Speaking on the latest episode of his The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling legend claimed that he doesn't believe there's anything important about the feud anymore.

"After what I saw next, nothing means as much. Because now MJF – the one guy that ought to be protected – they’re in the back of the arena, him and [Takeshita], and a bunch of people run in and pull them apart and suddenly here comes Renee Moxley Good with a microphone and everybody stops to listen. The way it was done was so visually and obviously phony." (08:23 onward).

While his heel persona is so deeply ingrained in his character that people often wonder if MJF is as terrible a person off-screen as he's on-screen. The star recently rallied behind former WWE Superstar Zachery Wentz (Nash Carter) and defended him from the anti-Semite claims against him.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Jim Cornette instead proposed an alternative ending to the AEW bout

Earlier in the year, Dave Meltzer reported that Tony Khan was planning to heavily push Konosuke Takeshita. At this stage, it seems like the reports were correct because the young star is involved in one of the biggest feuds in AEW.

Earlier during the same podcast, Cornette expressed that Takeshita and MJF's brawl during Danielson and Thatcher's match took too much attention away from the bout.

"I don’t see why they couldn’t have finished their match like they did, but have Danielson still selling the effects of what he’d been through long enough for MJF to come down and do the same thing so [Takeshita] could come down and tackle him." (07:12 onward).

Since MJF will be facing Konosuke Takeshita during this week's AEW Dynamite, the feud is likely far from over. Will the World Champion provide the exposure Takeshita needs, or will this end up souring his run? Fans will simply have to stay tuned.

If you use the quotes above, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes