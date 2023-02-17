Cody Rhodes has shared that he misses his brother Dustin and would love to reunite with him in WWE.

The American Nightmare is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has The Bloodline by his side, while the former TNT Champion has himself to look out for. A member of his family, Dustin Rhodes, currently competes in AEW.

During a recent interview with BBC Sounds, Cody Rhodes was asked if his brother could make a return to WWE to be in his corner. He stated that he misses Dustin and thinks about him more as WrestleMania draws nearer.

"A couple of folks have asked that and I thought - as they say it, I'm thinking, gosh, that sounds really special. Dustin and I have a very different relationship than a lot of people think. But the closer I get, and I can tell you this, the closer we get to WrestleMania, the more I think about him. Because I don't have - a lot of the stories made to be about Dad and that's true, and I do want people to acknowledge what he did and what I'm trying to accomplish is part of for him. But I miss my brother," said Cody Rhodes. (1:30:07-1:30:38)

Cody Rhodes wants to celebrate winning the undisputed title at WrestleMania with Dustin Rhodes

Winning the WWE Championship was The American Nightmare's motive to return to the company. He's finally getting what he came for, but there's only one man in his path - Roman Reigns.

With his father, the late-great Dusty Rhodes, no longer in the picture, Cody Rhodes wants to celebrate winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with Dustin.

"And also it's something that he wasn't able to get, and I mean that with all the respect in the world, he's had a wonderful career. But if I can't share it with my dad, it would be fun, even just to see [Dustin], even if it was just backstage. And I think something like that could work out," he concluded. (1:30:38-1:30:55)

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent will be determined at Elimination Chamber, as Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns will collide for the coveted title.

Would you like to see Dustin back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BBC Sounds and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes