Cody Rhodes discloses the AEW stars he has kept an eye on since joining WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is currently preparing for the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. But when he's not in the ring, The American Nightmare is keeping a close eye on two of AEW's most promising stars.

The stars in question are Julia Hart and Lee Johnson, both wrestlers are the products of The Nightmare Factory, Rhodes' wrestling school that he runs with QT Marshall and former WCW star Glacier.

Johnson and Hart are two former students of the school and have been prominent features on the AEW card. Johnson competed for the All-Atlantic Championship as recently as November 2022, while Hart has helped the House of Black win the World Trios Championships at Revolution.

During his appearance on the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast, Cody Rhodes took the time to lavish praise on Julia Hart and Lee Johnson. The American Nightmare claimed that he is very proud of Julia in particular for her ability to make the most out of everything.

“I’m very proud of Julia (Hart) because Julia came from the Nightmare Factory camps. So that’s like the question that anybody’s gonna ask, hey, how’s your school? Has anyone done anything? And we can name a few people who had experience already. But really she came from camp two, did the thing with the Varsity Blonds but she just took advantage of every opportunity she found. She was just hitting home runs and even maximizing her minutes and even small segments, big segments, whatever it might be. Just very proud.” (H/T Rajah.com)

Rhodes went on to say that he keeps an eye on both of them while he's in WWE, and although they may not contact him as much as they did previously, he's fine with that.

“I keep an eye on her and Lee (Johnson) from a distance. You give to them and one thing I’ve learned as a coach and such and even my role within management, give without expecting anything back. There are people who I hired and my wife hired that don’t even remember us anymore and that’s okay. You give without expecting to get back.” (H/T Rajah.com)

Lee Johnson teamed up with Cody Rhodes during their time in AEW together

One thing that Cody Rhodes has always wanted to do is help the next generation get to grips with the rough world of professional wrestling, this is why he started his own wrestling school.

With Lee Johnson being a former student of the Nightmare Factory, Cody took the time to team up with Johnson on several occasions in AEW, with the two men beating the likes of Dante Martin and Matt Sydal.

WrslnBadJedi🧹Ω💜🍪 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



#AEWDynamite Big Shotty Lee Johnson pins Dante Martin and picks up the win for him and Cody Rhodes! Big Shotty Lee Johnson pins Dante Martin and picks up the win for him and Cody Rhodes!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/I5zknxh3dF

Johnson was one of many who sent their best wishes to Cody Rhodes when it was announced that he was leaving AEW in February 2022, which turned out to be one of the most shocking turn of events last year.

Are you a fan of Julia Hart and Lee Johnson? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes