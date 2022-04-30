"AEW doesn't exist without me" – Cody Rhodes discusses fans' reaction to him joining WWE

Several AEW fans weren't too pleased with Cody Rhodes rejoining WWE. The American Nightmare discussed fans' reaction to him leaving for the rival promotion.

Cody Rhodes became the first major name to jump ship from AEW to WWE when he couldn't agree on terms for a new contract. His return was sensational as he debuted at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins.

Speaking on WWE After The Bell, the three-time TNT Champion addressed fans burning his shirts and said All Elite Wrestling wouldn't exist without him:

"I did see a lot of...it was unique to see people burning my old AEW shirts, which was a trend for a few days on social. It felt like you were leaving a sports team. It didn't break my heart, but I do remember thinking...I thought it was odd because AEW doesn't exist without me. There are other people that need to be there for it to exist, for sure, but I'm one of the people where, AEW exists, partially, because of me. For there to be that strong of a (reaction), damn. I saw the term 'sold out,' and thought, 'You have this. It's great.'" (H/T - Fightful)

Cody Rhodes took some responsibility for the divide between AEW and WWE fans

Cody Rhodes was the most prominent figure in AEW when taking shots at WWE. Before leaving, his final promo saw him mock WALTER's name change, and he mocked the WWE Performance Center. He said the following about tribalism in wrestling:

"It was initially, unanimously positive, but that fanbase divide that exists among all the different bubbles, if there was any negativity, I can put some of the blame on my shoulders. The last shows I had done before making the WWE return, I'm taking fun potshots and talking smack, which is what wrestlers do. Sometimes, fans attach themselves to those statements and forget we're in the realm of entertainment. I added to the tribalism myself, so I can't get mad at it when I see it."

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion will take on Seth Rollins in a rematch from The Showcase of the Immortals at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Edited by Abhinav Singh