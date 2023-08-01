Cody Rhodes explains why he "knew" he would return to WWE when preparing for All In

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes recently explained how the thought of returning to WWE was always in the back of his mind during his time with AEW.

Cody Rhodes was one of the stars who helped create AEW in 2019. Rhodes was a top name during the launch of the company, but at the time of his shocking departure just three years later, The American Nightmare had become the hottest free agent in pro wrestling.

WWE was quick to bring Rhodes back to the company and The American Nightmare made his shocking return at WrestleMania 38. He was the mystery opponent chosen by Vince McMahon for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

Speaking in his documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, The former Intercontinental Champion admitted that he knew he'd always be back in WWE.

“It’s like I knew I’d be back. When we did All In, I remember telling them I want to have signs backstage to tell you where the rooms are, and I want to have catering, and we’re going over all this. I wanted to replicate a WWE event, or at least the production side of it. Maybe had I looked further in at that point, I would have realized that I was starting on a path even then to getting back.” [H/T:InsideTheRopes]

Cody Rhodes reveals details about his heel AEW run

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes became one of the most hated babyfaces in the company towards the end of his AEW run.

The American Nightmare started receiving loud boos during his segments and matches. Rhodes played along with the crowd, which led to speculation that the top star was planting seeds for a big heel turn, but the idea was never executed.

Rhodes wrestled his last match for AEW against Sammy Guevara, which resulted in him losing the TNT Championship.

In an exclusive chat with ComicBook.com, Rhodes reveals that there were plans for him to face The Icon Sting.

"I was going to wrestle Sting," Rhodes confirmed. "I don't think I've ever shared that with anybody and nothing was on paper or anything like that. But I can say I got a tremendous offer from AEW creatively, financially, the full package. You won't hear me say anything bad about AEW or Tony (Khan) or my time there. It was a tremendous offer, but the offer wasn't right for me. What I wanted to get back to was the first goal that I ever had (winning the WWE Championship). But yeah, that probably would've been the endgame. That's what had been discussed, was to get one (match) with one of my heroes, Sting."

