Cody Rhodes' family member wants AEW women’s division to be more like WWE

Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes would like to see the AEW women's division on par with WWE's.

Dynamite has consistently been one of the best wrestling programs on national television over the past three years. However, there are various areas where improvement is needed, with the women's division being one of them. There are a number of talented women on the roster but fans believe the booking could improve.

Speaking on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, Dustin Rhodes compared WWE and AEW's divisions as he talked about how he started having training sessions with the women.

“You girls, there are a lot of people that do reach out to me here and want help and knowledge, but from day one, it started with Britt and Bea Priestley, they had a hell of a match. We started hiring more girls, I was diving in with them, and I started having training sessions just because I wanted to. I wanted the women’s division to get somewhere other than where it was at. WWE has done a good job at that, but I want to see AEW do that." (h/t: ewrestlingnews)

Rhodes described how much he cares about helping women be the best they can be.

“It’s not because I don’t like the guys. I truly see the desire in you ladies and how you want to make it to that next step. That means a lot to me because I like the challenge to get you guys there, in any way possible. I want to lead you there because I care. A lot of people may think that’s weird, but I truly do. I found a calling and I love to train with you girls, talk to you, mentor you, listen to your problems, hug you if you’re crying. It means a lot to me."

Hikaru Shida will take on Serena Deeb on AEW Dynamite

Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb have been involved in one of the longest running feuds in AEW history. Their rivalry started in October last year when the Professor dashed the former women's champion's hopes of picking up her 50th win. Their rematch in the TBS Title Tournament saw the Japanese star come out on top.

Serena @SerenaDeeb



@AEW

#AEWDynamite Uncaged I am your biggest challenge to date. No ropes or chains can stop me from delivering your fate tomorrow. Your demise. Anything goes. See you tomorrow, Shida. Uncaged I am your biggest challenge to date. No ropes or chains can stop me from delivering your fate tomorrow. Your demise. Anything goes. See you tomorrow, Shida.@AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/zFNcbIEoSt

On Wednesday, the duo will square in their fifth match with their record so far being 2-2. It will be a Philly Street Fight and has the potential to be an instant classic and one of the best women's matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who has the better women's division? WWE AEW 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell