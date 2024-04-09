Cody Rhodes’ former partner reacts to his Undisputed WWE Universal Title win at WrestleMania XL

A former tag partner of Cody Rhodes has reacted to his massive WWE Title win at WrestleMania XL. The talent in question is Ethan Page.

The American Nightmare finished his story by defeating Roman Reigns in an unforgettable main event at The Show of Shows. Since his victory, Rhodes has enjoyed an outpouring of support and congratulations from fans and peers from both WWE and AEW. Ethan Page, who is signed to All Elite Wrestling and performs regularly on ROH, sent a message to the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In his early years, the 34-year-old talent made several appearances on the Canadian indie promotion Alpha-1 Wrestling. Page won the A1 Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions, including once with Cody as the tag team 2-Stars.

On the heels of the former AEW EVP's massive win at WrestleMania XL, the Instagram page of A1 Wrestling shared a photograph of Rhodes and Page, congratulating the WWE Superstar and thanking him for his contribution to the company's growth. Ethan Page shared the picture in his story with two stars in the caption, referencing their partnership.

Ethan Page congratulated Cody Rhodes on Instagram

Cody Rhodes was spotted with multiple AEW stars after WrestleMania XL victory

In the aftermath of The Showcase of The Immortals, the former AEW TNT Champion took to Instagram to share a photograph with several names from All Elite Wrestling.

The stars featured in the picture include Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, and Amanda Huber, among many others.

Cody Rhodes with AEW stars and personalities after WrestleMania XL

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Rhodes in the Triple H-era.

