Photo: Cody Rhodes spotted with multiple AEW stars

Cody Rhodes was spotted with several AEW stars after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for the past few months for 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes. From winning the Royal Rumble 2024 and challenging Roman Reigns to get whipped by The Rock on RAW and then headlining both nights of WrestleMania XL.

On Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Rhodes challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. And after a hard-fought battle, subject to 'Bloodline Rules', Rhodes was finally able to overcome the most improbable odds, to finally dethrone the Tribal Chief in an amazing WrestleMania moment.

After the match, several WWE stars came down to congratulate Cody on his incredible achievement. Following The Show of Shows, Rhodes took to his Instagram story to post a picture of himself with several AEW stars. Among those in the photo are Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, Amanda Huber, and a few others.

Vince Russo says he lives "rent free" in Cody Rhodes' head

A couple of weeks ago on RAW, Cody Rhodes got emotional while referencing his family during an interview and was blasted by Vince Russo. Cody then spoke about it on The MMA Hour recently and said it was ok to get emotional despite what Russo says.

Speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that Cody should not get bothered by criticism and there is little place for anyone in this industry who does not have thick skin.

"Bro, I live rent free in Cody's head. How about that?....Bro I don't know. EC3 will tell you, you cannot be in this wrestling business and have.... thin skin. I would have been run out freaking decades ago bro if I had thin skin. Man, stuff like that really shouldn't bother him unless he agrees with it, because if he doesn't agree with it then it's just Vince's opinion, and Vince's opinion is Vince's opinion," said Russo [From 03:46 – 04:36]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The American Nightmare now that he has finally 'finished his story'.

