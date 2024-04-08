Vince Russo says he lives rent free in Cody Rhodes' head (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo cannot understand why Cody Rhodes seemingly took exception to a recent comment he made about one of his promos.

After the March 11 episode of RAW, Russo blasted Rhodes for crying while talking about his family during an in-ring segment. The American Nightmare referenced the criticism in an interview with Ariel Helwani last week, saying it is okay to cry despite what Russo says.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 about Rhodes' response:

"Bro, I live rent free in Cody's head. How about that?! I don't know. EC3 will tell you, you cannot be in this wrestling business and have thin skin. I would have been run out freaking decades ago if I had thin skin. Man, stuff like that really shouldn't bother him unless he agrees with it, because if he doesn't agree with it then it's just Vince's opinion, and Vince's opinion is Vince's opinion." [3:46 – 4:36]

Russo clarified that he does not have a problem with Cody Rhodes as a person. However, he does take issue with wrestlers in general crying so much during promos:

"For him to mention it means he's given it thought, and, bro, I don't think that was a bad thing to say," Russo continued. "I don't turn on professional wrestling to see wrestlers cry! It could have been anybody, bro. I even brought up the fact CM Punk has cried in there, [Seth] Rollins has cried. It wasn't just Cody. There was like three weeks in a row somebody different was crying." [4:38 – 5:09]

Watch the video above to hear Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3's thoughts on whether too many wrestlers cry.

Vince Russo has a suggestion for Cody Rhodes

On April 7, Cody Rhodes' "finish the story" mission finally concluded when he dethroned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Vince Russo thinks Cody Rhodes' late father Dusty would agree with his view on wrestlers crying. He also suggested that the two-time Royal Rumble winner should focus on beating up opponents instead of getting emotional on television:

"I think his dad would say the same exact thing," Russo said. "Fans don't wanna see wrestlers cry. They wanna see wrestlers beat the cr*p out of people. They don't wanna see them cry. So I think the fact that he's saying that, he somewhat agrees." [5:12 – 5:28]

Russo added that while he is also an emotional person, he does not think wrestlers further their on-screen personas by crying frequently:

"I cry all the time. Like Cody, I cry [all the time]. Movies, you name it. Bro, I won't watch the Bray Wyatt documentary because I know that'll tear me up, so I won't even watch it. There's nothing wrong with that, but, bro, when you're in that ring, man, you need to have a certain persona, and I don't think casual wrestling fans want that persona to be of a wrestler crying, man. That's all." [5:30 – 5:59]

Rhodes' tendency to cry on television became part of his WrestleMania XL storyline with The Bloodline. The Rock referenced his rival's emotions several times. The Final Boss also labeled Rhodes' fans "Cody Crybabies."

What do you make of Cody Rhodes crying so much? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

