"This is why real men no longer watch wrestling" - Former WWE member destroys Cody Rhodes for crying on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed Cody Rhodes for choking up and crying on RAW this week.

Cody cut an emotional promo on RAW. He spoke in detail about the struggles his father had to endure during his time in the business. He lost his composure as he spoke about how his mom and wife cheered him from the sidelines even when he did not believe in himself. He vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania and bring the gold to his family.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo reprimanded Cody for getting emotional almost every week. He felt that the emotional promos week after week have turned off "real men" from tuning in to the show.

"Bro, the freaking crying man, again. I'm gonna give a fake title to my mother?" Russo continued, "I'm gonna hand that prop to my mom and I'm getting all choked up and I'm crying? Bro, like get over it man. This is why real men have been turned off to professional wrestling. We don't want to see grown b*tt wrestlers crying in the ring every week. That's great for your namby-pamby marks bro, that's wonderful. This is why real men no longer watch wrestling." [6:48 onwards]

Russo questioned if other WWE legends would break down like Cody Rhodes

During the same discussion, Vince Russo questioned if fans ever saw other former WWE legends like "Ravishing" Rick Rude or Mr. Perfect crying every week like Cody Rhodes.

"Can you imagine Curt Hennig crying in the ring? Or Rick Rude crying? Can you imagine these guys crying in the ring? Ivan Koloff crying in the ring. My God bro, this is make-believe man. This is story time. Why are you crying every week?" [7:45 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' promo this week has set the tone for the blockbuster clash at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare was able to convey how much winning the title means to him at the Show of Shows.

It will be interesting to see if he can finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next month.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets! Check out her comments below.