"It's a bigger deal for them” - Cody Rhodes opens up on the WWE/AEW rating war

Cody Rhodes believes the ratings war is a bigger deal for WWE than it is for AEW.

In the recent head-to-head on Friday night, AEW's Rampage drew more viewers in the 18-49 demo than WWE's SmackDown. This was the first time since 1998 that WWE lost out to another promotion in viewership ratings.

On The K&C Masterpiece of 103.5 The Fan, Cody Rhodes had an interesting response when asked about this:

"It's a bigger deal for them," Cody Rhodes said. "I don't mean to sound bullish or anything like that, but if they were under the impression that they were going to win in that key demo... there are people in the industry, non-wrestlers, people who have never even stepped in the ring, who are leading [WWE] down a business path while the business isn't there. We're an alternative, they're the juggernaut of this space, we're the alternative brand."

Cody Rhodes thinks Tony Khan has done a phenomenal job

The last time such a shift occurred in professional wrestling was back in the mid-80s, according to Rhodes. He believes the key reason for this is that AEW continues to give the fans everything they want, and gives Tony Khan a lot of credit for it.

"The last time there was this type of shift, was in the mid-80s when WWE was taking every territory because they were making a better product and they deserve all the praise they did. But it's definitely an unreal time. If the fans are choosing us and not the others, we have to make sure we give them everything they want and continue to give them the promise of a wrestling company led by wrestlers. And Tony has done such a great job in terms of doing that, really led the ship in a great way."

