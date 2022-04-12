"I'm not knocking him" - AEW star breaks silence on Cody Rhodes signing with WWE

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE initially came as a surprise, but now AEW stars are slowly but surely opening up about its effect. Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order recently shared his thoughts on The American Nightmare returning to WWE.

Vance and Cody are reportedly real-life friends, and the former even appeared on Rhodes to the Top. The 30-year-old has been a part of the Dark Order faction since April 22, 2020, in All Elite Wrestling.

During an appearance on a virtual signing hosted by Captain's Corner, Pres10 Vance broke his silence on Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. The Michigan-born star noted that he would have loved to work with Rhodes forever.

"I mean he did, you know, essentially what makes him happy, what’s best for his family so I’m not knocking him. If it was up to me, I would love to work with him forever. I love Cody, he’s one of my closest friends. However, you know what? He did what’s best for him and at the end of the day, you kind of know what’s best for you. So he made the decision that he thinks is right, so I mean you can’t knock him for it at all," Vance stated. (H/T: POSTWrestling)

It's unknown exactly how Cody Rhodes' departure affected the stars close to him, but based on most of the comments, AEW seems to be pressing forward. While the American Nightmare brought a lot to the promotion, the star is firmly in place with WWE and ready to make history in his new company.

Chris Jericho recently broke his silence on Cody Rhodes' departure as well

During an interview with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, The Influencer opened up about the effects of Cody Rhodes' departure. Chris Jericho stated that he was initially disappointed, but Rhodes' decision reminded him of his own past choices.

“I was honestly disappointed that he left,” Jericho revealed. “But, I get it. I’ve done it many times myself. I left WWE in 2017 for basically the same reason why Cody left AEW, from what I understand. Now it’s up to Cody to continue that momentum and get that job done. And can he do it? Absolutely. He’s a very smart guy." - (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Cody Rhodes is only beginning his latest run in WWE, and only time will tell if the decision was in his best interest.

