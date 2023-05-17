Cody Rhodes made the call to WWE Hall of Famer about joining AEW

In his time with AEW, multi-time TNT Champion Cody Rhodes did more than just compete in the ring. Rhodes served as an Executive Vice President, so it is safe to assume that he made significant contributions to behind-the-scenes decisions and plans.

At one point in his time with AEW, The American Nightmare feuded with Lance Archer, who at the time was managed by Jake "the Snake" Roberts. The two would have a match at Double or Nothing 2020 in the finals of the TNT Championship Tournament.

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit podcast, the WWE icon revealed that it was surprisingly Rhodes, not AEW owner Tony Khan, who first called to ask him to join AEW and manage Lance Archer. He also revealed that another former WWE veteran, Diamond Dallas Page, helped him join the promotion.

"It was Cody Rhodes," Roberts said. "They told me they wanted to put me with Lance. They asked me if I knew him, I said 'No. Don't know him. Don't know him from s**t.' They said 'Well, we want to do these vignettes.' Of course, we did the one that really stuck out, which was filmed at Darby Allin's house, with the ring out in the field. That's awesome stuff." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Looking back at the whole feud between Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) and Cody Rhodes, it was interesting to see two generations of former WWE Superstars go at it on the mic. The chemistry between both parties led to a high-intensity rivalry at the time which was well received by the fans.

A former WWE writer gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania 39 seemed like it would play out as one of the best underdog stories in wrestling history. Imagine winning the greatest prize, on the grandest stage, against the best thing WWE has right now. Many fans believed it would be the perfect ending to a redemption story for the former TNT Champion.

However, according to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. in his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, this could just be a buildup to an even greater victory for Rhodes, similar to what was done for his dad.

"So, for the whole year, Cody's just getting f*cked time and time and it takes him a year to earn his way back till the very next WrestleMania... He goes, if they're doing the hard time story it doesn't because that's what Magnum TA did to Dusty on his road to the title. "

Do you think this is the path that WWE will take for the former Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes