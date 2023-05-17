Former WWE writer details why Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes was in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39 as he went up against Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he was unable to finish his story at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Former writer Freddie Prinze Jr has now expressed why he believes the company decided to keep the titles on Reigns instead of giving Rhodes the win.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39 after his return from injury by winning the Royal Rumble match. He went on to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships in the main event of Night Two.

Unfortunately, The American Nightmare was unable to win the titles. Speaking on Chris Van Vliet, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr detailed that the company could be adapting Dusty Rhodes' hard times storyline for his son. Check it out:

"Yeah, said what if the plan was for him to lose all along and they recreate the Dusty Rhodes hard times storyline. So, for the whole year, Cody's just getting f*cked time and time and it takes him a year to earn his way back till the very next WrestleMania... He goes, if they're doing the hard time story it doesn't because that's what Magnum TA did to Dusty on his road to the title. And I'm sitting there and he pitched it so nice. And I if I could do my impression of him if I could do the whole story, but that would give away who it is. But it was just his pitch was so good."

Interestingly, fans have also pointed the similarities out and believe that Cody Rhodes will win the title at WrestleMania 40 from Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are on separate brands following WWE Draft

Earlier this year, Rhodes and Reigns started their feud for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on both brands. However, the two never had any physical interaction until the main event of WrestleMania 39.

After a brutal match, Solo Sikoa assisted The Tribal Chief in scoring the pinfall. This ended Cody Rhodes' journey to become the World Champion. After the event, Brock Lesnar then initiated his feud with The American Nightmare.

Earlier this month, the annual draft ended which made sure that Rhodes and Reigns will most likely not collide until next year. SmackDown picked Roman Reigns and RAW went for Cody Rhodes.

The two superstars are now on different brands where they both will face their own adversities before potentially colliding once again inside the squared circle for the titles at WrestleMania 40.

