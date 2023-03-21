Cody Rhodes mentions major AEW star during confrontation with Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During the exchange, he mentioned his brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes, which caused quite a stir among wrestling fans.

Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) is a legendary wrestler who has been active in the industry for over three decades. He is a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a nine-time Hardcore Champion. Dustin has been with AEW since its inception and has played a key role in building the company.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing The bizarre team of brothers Goldust(Dustin Rhodes) and Stardust(Cody Rhodes) as WWE Tag Team Champions,back in 2014 The bizarre team of brothers Goldust(Dustin Rhodes) and Stardust(Cody Rhodes) as WWE Tag Team Champions,back in 2014 https://t.co/AJjjSZCFvO

During the confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, the most noteworthy part was when Cody mentioned that his brother worked elsewhere and the only person Roman Reigns would see at WrestleMania is him.

This reference indicated that Cody is the only member of the Rhodes family who is currently associated with WWE and that he is prepared to represent his family at the upcoming event.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Raw "Nobody needs to bring up my father one more time. My brother works elsewhere. The only person you are gonna see in this ring is ME!" #WWE Raw #WWE "Nobody needs to bring up my father one more time. My brother works elsewhere. The only person you are gonna see in this ring is ME!" #WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/9dHh0cyjiE

Overall, Cody's reference to his brother Dustin Rhodes and his statement that he is the only Rhodes family member that Roman Reigns will see at WrestleMania adds an interesting layer to the confrontation.

It will be fascinating to see how these family legacies and rivalries play out in the ring.

