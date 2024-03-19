Cody Rhodes namedrops massive AEW star on WWE RAW (It’s not Dustin Rhodes)

Cody Rhodes mentioned a top AEW star on tonight's episode of RAW. The star being discussed is Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy is a WWE legend known for his realistic promos and insane wrestling style. He was one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion and performed in the company for more than a decade. In 2021, he departed from the promotion.

Ric Flair joined AEW in October 2023, being presented as a gift from All Elite President Tony Khan to Sting before his retirement. He then accompanied The Icon until the Revolution pay-per-view, which was his last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On tonight's Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes entered the ring to clap back at The Rock's insults. Before stating that The People's Champ isn't a heel, Cody mentioned various heels and went on to mention Ric Flair. The crowd then erupted with "Woo" chants.

Shockingly, WWE hasn't been holding back from mentioning or referencing any former stars performing in rival promotions. Buddy Matthews, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Taz, and many more stars have been referred on RAW.

Also, later in the segment, it was confirmed that The American Nightmare will go face-to-face with Roman Reigns on this week's SmackDown.

