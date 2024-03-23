Cody Rhodes namedrops top AEW star while roasting Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes recently referenced an AEW star during his verbal exchange with Roman Reigns to end this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This star here would be Ric Flair.

At a point during The Tribal Chief's promo, he claimed that Rhodes was always number two, never one because Roman was forever number one . The American Nightmare responded by first looking back at the greatest champions to do it as he named the likes of Bruno Sammartino and Ric Flair as the great champions that many looked up to.

Cody Rhodes then claimed that he could comprehend how the next generation's stars would even have the idea of considering Roman Reigns as the champion they wanted to become.

"You were probably a little kid looking in the mirror, wanting to be the next, the face of a generation, the biggest superstar to come along, the biggest pro-wrestling star. We're talking Bruno (Sammartino), we're talking (Ric) Flair, we're talking (Hulk) Hogan, we're talking Rock, we're talking (Steve) Austin, and we're talking (John) Cena." [0:09-0:30]

The American Nightmare continued by claiming that he was not number 2, as he would be 'The One' to finally dethrone The Head of the Table.

In two weeks, Cody Rhodes may have a chance to make history and finally finish his story.

