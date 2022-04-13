"I kind of had done it all" - Cody Rhodes on the moment he knew he was leaving AEW for WWE 

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently opened up on his epiphany regarding his decision to leave AEW for WWE.

After weeks of speculation, the American Nightmare made a triumphant return to WWE after almost six years away from the company. Rhodes was revealed to be the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, and he also picked up the victory in that match.

Many fans wondered what triggered the chain of events that led Rhodes back to WWE. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Cody stated that it was a moment in a hotel in Chicago that planted the seed in his mind.

“[The moment] I knew that it was going to and needed to happen for me was the Loews Hotel over by Rosemont, which is by Allstate Arena. Allstate, where WWE regularly runs for Chicago, But I looked at Brandi and I told her. And the last time I told her something like that was when I told her I was leaving WWE. I just – I kind of had done it all in my mind. I was just sitting there at that little bar to the right side in a little corner booth, and I knew,” said Cody Rhodes. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Allstate Arena is one of the most famous buildings in WWE history. It has hosted some of the company's most iconic events, including three different WrestleManias in 1986, 1997, and 2006.

Cody Rhodes left AEW as a 3-time TNT Champion

After losing to Chris Jericho at the Full Gear 2019 pay-per-view, the American Nightmare was unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship. With this in mind, Rhodes turned his focus to the newly formed AEW TNT Championship.

Rhodes defeated Lance Archer at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view to become the inaugural champion. After this, he went on to have plenty of other classic matches in the company.

Whether it was his brutal battles against the likes of Brodie Lee or Eddie Kingston, to fast-paced bouts with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara, Cody left a mark on the TNT Championship that will be tough to replicate.

