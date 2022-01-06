"Maybe the dumbest thing I've ever done" - Cody Rhodes opens up about recent Dynamite spot

If he had to do it all over again, it sounds like Cody Rhodes wouldn't have put himself through a flaming table.

The three-time TNT Champion recently sat down with Connor Casey of Comicbook to discuss all things AEW. When asked about his flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo on Dynamite, Rhodes admitted it was one of the dumbest things he's ever done.

"I'm going to try and keep my language somewhat clean, but (that was) maybe the dumbest thing I've ever done," Cody Rhodes said. "But man, it was cool. Dumb, but also what a good image, in terms of just that's how we do Dynamite. That specific incident wasn't so much about topping myself, I just hate in wrestling when you'll hear, 'Oh, it's a street fight. It's a Tupelo Falls Count Anywhere match or whatever,' and then it's just Basic Betty, it's checking boxes versus actually taking that level of danger into account. And that's what I wanted to do (...) It's going to leave you with a lasting memory and, ultimately, I think we did that."

Cody Rhodes puts over AEW World Champion Hangman Page

The American Nightmare also spoke on the newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Page. He went over what Page has done over the years to make himself the best wrestler in the world.

"What he's done is he's endured," Cody Rhodes said. "He's made himself the best wrestler in the world. That's why he's carrying the world championship. And he has superceded that position of being the lesser-known guy in the Bullet Club to being the number-one-ranked wrestler in the world. So the journey, for those who got on board with Hangman ... If you're not on board with him, get on board with him now, but for those who were on board, they've been validated, rightfully so."

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' comments? Did you enjoy the flaming table spot on AEW Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

