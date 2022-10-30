Cody Rhodes has revealed the fate of a significant project of his since he departed AEW and returned to WWE earlier this year.

Rhodes endeavored to fulfill his destiny as the son of Dusty Rhodes throughout the 2010s. After departing WWE, he became one of the biggest names in wrestling. The American Nightmare won titles with IMPACT, ROH, and NJPW before producing All In and subsequently launching AEW with Tony Khan and the Elite.

His time with AEW both showed Cody's ability as a main event star as well as his cross-over appeal with additional projects like 'Rhodes to the Top.' He recently reminisced about his time with the show recently on social media, before providing an update on the show's plans from his side of things.

He explained that the show is being repurposed owing to his departure and any iteration of the show going forward would make its home on Peacock:

"Such fun - started filming season 2 before I departed AEW, but afterwards I believe it's been repurposed into a general backstage show...which no doubt will be fun & entertaining. If it happens again, it'll be on Peacock/part of the NBC family...speaking of, something fun coming..." - Cody wrote via Twitter.

Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling after dropping the TNT title to Sammy Guevara in his last bout. He would later return to WWE at WrestleMania, defeating Seth Rollins at the Show of Shows before doing so twice more at later events. He is currently out of action with a torn pectoral muscle.

Cody cleared the air on his AEW departure and explained neither the Elite or CM Punk were the cause

Rhodes also spoke about his departure from the promotion he helped build earlier. He felt the need to make it clear that neither the Elite nor CM Punk had anything to do with his leaving. He further explained that he will be forever bound to the former after their joint ventures.

He also noted that neither money nor booking took precedent either, affirming his desire for the WWE Championship as the driving factor.

The American Nightmare addressed his aspirations during a RAW promo following his return. He explained that he had made a promise to his late father that he would hold the title that has thus far eluded the legendary Rhodes wrestling family.

Rhodes remains a leading suggestion among fans as the eventual conqueror of Roman Reigns' unprecedented rule as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

