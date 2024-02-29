Cody Rhodes reacts to The Young Bucks' comments about him

Cody Rhodes just reacted to The Young Bucks' recent comments about him.

Ever since their days in NJPW, Rhodes formed a lifelong friendship with The Young Bucks. They even launched All Elite Wrestling together and things were going well for them.

However, Cody decided to leave AEW and return to WWE a couple of years ago. Since then, there have been rumors that things have not been well between the American Nightmare and his AEW buddies.

Recently, The Young Bucks laid those rumors to rest when they praised Cody's success. Nick Jackson even said their friendship has only grown stronger since Cody left AEW.

Cody caught wind of these comments and took to social to post a picture of Simba, Timon, and Pumba from The Lion King symbolizing their friendship. Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette is surprised that Tony Khan let Cody Rhodes go instead of Jon Moxley

Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW came as a shock considering he helped start the company and was one of their top stars. When he went to WWE, Cody became the face of the company, and his star power has only continued to rise, which made many fans wonder why Tony Khan let the American Nightmare go.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornett asked the same question as he wondered why Tony Khan let Cody go instead of Jon Moxley.

"When this was over with, I also thought, 'Tony Khan lost Cody and kept Moxley.' Good lord! . . . I'm just saying. This guy is the one that got away, and the other guy is featured every week.", said Cornette [From 03:31 to 04:01]

Cody Rhodes is set for the biggest match of his life at WrestleMania 40 when he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What are your thoughts on Cody's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below!