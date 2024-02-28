"Good lord!" - WWE Veteran surprised that Tony Khan let Cody Rhodes go instead of top AEW Star

A WWE veteran believes Tony Khan letting Cody Rhodes go instead of a former WWE Champion was the wrong choice.

The veteran in question is Jim Corrnette. Cody Rhodes' jump from AEW to WWE shocked everyone. Being one of the Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) of the company, not many expected to see The American Nightmare jump ship to the rival promotion. A couple of years later, it is evident that Cody going to WWE was the right move for both parties, given that he is one of the Stamford-based promotion's top stars.

Given Cody's performance as of late, former WWE booker Jim Cornette compared the Royal Rumble winner to AEW's Jon Moxley, suggesting that it was a terrible decision for Khan to let Rhodes go and keep Moxley. While it wasn't a clear option between the two at the time, Moxley re-signed with AEW months following Rhodes' departure.

While discussing Cody Rhodes' recent match with Drew McIntyre on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette expressed how big of a loss Cody was for AEW:

"When this was over with, I also thought, 'Tony Khan lost Cody and kept Moxley.' Good lord! . . . I'm just saying. This guy is the one that got away, and the other guy is featured every week.", said Cornette [From 03:31 to 04:01]

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes' run in WWE so far

It is no secret that Cody Rhodes has been presented as a top star ever since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Having the same presentation as he did in AEW, The American Nightmare was propelled right to the top after getting multiple PLE wins over Seth Rollins.

Since his return, Cody Rhodes has rarely lost and has been regularly featured in the main event scene. Last year, The American Nightmare main evented Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. Coming up short, Rhodes fought his way back to the top and became the fourth person in history to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles. He is now set to repeat his accolade from last year in a WrestleMania rematch.

Expand Tweet

While Rhodes vs Reigns is set for night 2, the former has issued a challenge to The Rock, and the two might lock horns on Night 1.

Do you think Cody will be able to accomplish what he couldn't last year and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.