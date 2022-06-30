WWE legend shares hilarious picture of former AEW star Cody Rhodes on his birthday

Cody Rhodes turns 37 today, as the former AEW TNT Champion is celebrating his birthday amidst an injury. His real-life brother Dustin Rhodes recently took to social media to wish him a happy birthday with a throwback photo of their barbaric match at Double or Nothing 2019.

During the early days of AEW, Cody Rhodes had a memorable feud with his brother, Dustin. The heated rivalry reached its pinnacle at the inaugural Double or Nothing event, where the two had a brutal contest, ending with an emotional promo from The American Nightmare.

During the bout, Dustin pulled down Cody's tights and whipped his brother in front of the crowd before hitting him with a Code Red. Their match was a defining moment and set the tone for the Nightmare Family's subsequent feud against The Young Bucks.

"Happy Birthday Codeman!!!I love you babe! @CodyRhodes," - Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

For the remainder of Cody Rhodes' time in AEW, the brothers seemed to have been on good terms as they never clashed again. Now that the younger Rhodes is back in WWE, a match between the two siblings looks highly unlikely.

Cody Rhodes will feature in the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game despite leaving the promotion

According to Kenny Omega in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the inaugural TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will still be a playable character in AEW's first-ever console game.

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game,” Omega said. “I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved."

Omega also hinted that the game would feature stars from AEW's early roster besides the latest additions.

"I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.” (H/T: Fightful)

While this confirms that Cody Rhodes will be in the video game, the inclusion of newer stars such as Jeff Hardy, Miro, and even Adam Cole is still up in the air. With no confirmation on the complete roster, fans will have to wait until the next trailer or official press release.

