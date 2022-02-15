Top AEW heel breaks character and sends heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes' departure from AEW has shocked the wrestling world. Both wrestlers have been a part of AEW since its inception in 2019.

Their shocking departures have rightfully prompted a few of their former colleagues to send heartfelt messages to them. One such former colleague is QT Marshall, with whom Rhodes had a heated feud in 2021.

QT Marshall @QTMarshall Cody & Brandi opened the door which led to a lot of my success. Literally changed my family’s life for the better. They are my family. I am forever grateful for that and wish them nothing but the best in whatever they do next! #NightmareFamily Cody & Brandi opened the door which led to a lot of my success. Literally changed my family’s life for the better. They are my family. I am forever grateful for that and wish them nothing but the best in whatever they do next! #NightmareFamily https://t.co/ADz7jQZcF0

Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall are real-life friends and both have a hand in training wrestlers at their school, The Nightmare Factory. Their feud might have seemed aggressive, but judging by Marshall's message, their friendship is still intact.

Cody Rhodes has reportedly been in talks with WWE

Andrew Zarian took to Twitter amidst the news of Rhodes parting with AEW. Zarian claims that he can confirm that Cody has been in talks with WWE.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian I can confirm that Cody's camp has been in contact with WWE officials. I can confirm that Cody's camp has been in contact with WWE officials.

While Zarian is a respected figure in the wrestling world, neither WWE nor Rhodes has confirmed this news. Dave Meltzer has similarly stated that circles in Monday Night Raw backstage spoke about Rhodes jumping ship.

Rhodes leaving AEW is a massive blow to the promotion, but it would be devastating if their former EVP were to jump to WWE. Unfortunately fans will have to wait for more news as the story develops.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Pratik Singh