Cody Rhodes references major AEW star on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes mentioned a major AEW star on WWE SmackDown. The star is none other than his former coach and All Elite star 'Double A' Arn Anderson.

The American Nightmare showed up on the blue brand for one last time ahead of his match against 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar at Backlash this Saturday.

During the promo segment, Rhodes referenced his former coach in AEW, Arn Anderson. The American Nightmare mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer had taught him about building himself as the top prospect in the promotion. To do so, he has to defeat 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.

Rohan @Rohan5640

Cody Rhodes referring to his teacher, double A, which is Arn Anderson. Now on AEW. #SmackDown Cody Rhodes referring to his teacher, double A, which is Arn Anderson. Now on AEW. #SmackDownhttps://t.co/cah1SrwbQ6

The last time Cody Rhodes competed in a premium live event was at WrestleMania 39 when he lost to Roman Reigns. He wanted to finish the story by winning the biggest prize in the promotion, something that no one had been able to achieve. Sadly he failed.

During an interview with The Comicbook Nation, the former AEW TNT Champion mentioned that the most important thing for him was to dethrone Roman Reigns and win his first world title in WWE.

