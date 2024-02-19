Cody Rhodes reflects on his death-defying spot in AEW 4 years ago

Cody Rhodes has left his imprint on AEW despite being WWE’s poster boy. That was on display on social media as he reacted to one of his most daring acts in the land of the Elite.

Back in 2020, Cody was embroiled in a feud with MJF and Wardlow, and in one of the matches during that rivalry, he faced the latter inside a steel cage. He proceeded to climb to the top and performed a perfect moosault on Wardlow to get the win.

The Royal Rumble winner recently took to Twitter to react to that video and had this to say:

“Can’t get mad at how high the cage was considering I helped design it 😂. Always love competing in Atlanta, fun memory.”

Cody left AEW in 2022 and rejoined WWE. He has since gone to win 2 Royal Rumbles and will now take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in a bid to finish his story.

Darby Allin reveals reactions to Cody Rhodes reference on Dynamite

AEW Tag Team champion Darby Allin subtly referenced Cody Rhodes on Dynamite as he was speaking to The Young Bucks. As soon as Darby did that, the fans erupted and started chanting for Cody.

He has now revealed why he referenced The American Nightmare and how the reaction has been so far. In an interview with Digital Spy, he said:

"That's easy because he's [Cody Rhodes] the reason I'm in AEW. You think back to my debut, I wrestled him at Fighter Fest and we went a 20-minute Broadway draw. For him to take a chance on me that early... I was relatively super unknown still, I was never really the guy on the independent scene. He did that. You've got to give respect where respect is due. I feel very strongly on paying homage to how I got here because I never thought I was going to get here." [H/T Digital Spy.com]

It is clear that the AEW locker room still loves Cody Rhodes very much despite his popularity in WWE.

Do you think Cody will beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Tell us in the comments section below.