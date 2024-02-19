Darby Allin addresses reactions to referencing WWE's Cody Rhodes on AEW TV, explains why he did it

Darby Allin is currently involved in a red-hot feud in AEW alongside his tag team partner Sting against The Young Bucks.

Nick and Matt Jackson are possibly Sting's final opponents in his wrestling career, as The Icon is set to retire at Revolution pay-per-view on March 3. Both teams have been feuding for weeks, and the stakes have risen, with the WCW legend winning the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin on the February 7 edition of Dynamite.

Last week on Dynamite, Allin took shots at The Bucks during a promo segment where he mentioned Cody Rhodes as the only EVP with a brain. Rhodes was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling and served as Executive Vice President of the company until early 2022. The American Nightmare later made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and currently is one of the top stars in the promotion.

Allin responded to the stir while in a conversation with Digital Spy and answered why he thought of referencing Cody Rhodes.

"That's easy because he's [Cody Rhodes] the reason I'm in AEW. You think back to my debut, I wrestled him at Fighter Fest and we went a 20-minute Broadway draw," Darby said.

The former TNT Champion added:

"For him to take a chance on me that early... I was relatively super unknown still, I was never really the guy on the independent scene. He did that. You've got to give respect where respect is due. I feel very strongly on paying homage to how I got here because I never thought I was going to get here." [H/T Digital Spy.com]

Will Darby Allin turn heel after AEW: Revolution?

Allin could see a drastic change in his role on the AEW roster once Sting's purported final match at Revolution goes through.

Many believe the young star will turn heel at the pay-per-view by betraying The Icon.

With him already beginning his anti-establishment tirade with his scathing promo against the current EVPs. The Young Bucks, also his possible opponents, come March at Revolution. There's every possibility that Allin will turn heel - whether Sting loses, wins, or walks away into oblivion.

What do you think? Will Darby Allin's star shine brighter once Sting retires?