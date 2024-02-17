Big update on whether Darby Allin has backstage heat for Cody Rhodes comments on AEW Dynamite - Reports

AEW star Darby Allin recently mentioned Cody Rhodes during his promo on this past week's Dynamite.

The former TNT Champion is currently involved in a storyline with Nicholas and Mathew Jackson (The Young Bucks). Darby Allin and The Jackson brothers were involved in a segment on Dynamite where Darby cut a heated promo about EVPs abusing their powers in AEW. During the promo, Allin noted how there was an EVP with brains in the Jacksonville-based promotion, which was a direct reference to Cody Rhodes. It also started 'Cody' chants among the audience.

However, a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed that the creative team already knew about the Rhodes reference by Darby Allin:

“Nope, not at all. they knew he was gonna.”

Vince Russo has one problem from the WrestleMania XL press conference involving Cody Rhodes

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the heated WrestleMania XL press conference, which was headlined by The American Nightmare, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer expressed how the conference should have explained why Rhodes suddenly changed his mind and challenged Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL:

"Bro, listen. The press conference should've been about The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. Nothing else matters. All the other stuff, none of that cr*p matters, especially when there are two more main events. What should've surrounded this is Cody explaining his decision on Friday night. And it should have gone from there. That was the only thing that mattered. Nobody cares about Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley," he said.

The American Nightmare is set to square off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. We will have to wait and see if Rhodes finally finishes his story at WrestleMania.

