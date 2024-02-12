Ex-WWE figure says there was one big mistake made with Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 press conference (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE figure believes the entire WrestleMania 40 presser should have revolved around Cody Rhodes' explanation for suddenly changing his mind about his choice of opponent at The Show of Shows.

Last Thursday, The American Nightmare confirmed that he would challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40. Before the announcement, Reigns picked The Rock as his opponent for the mega event.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke in depth about the fallout of WrestleMania XL Kickoff. The former WWE head writer said the company made a big mistake by not having Rhodes explain why he changed his mind in six days about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40:

"Bro, listen. The press conference should've been about The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. Nothing else matters. All the other stuff, none of that cr*p matters, especially when there are two more main events. What should've surrounded this is Cody explaining his decision on Friday night. And it should have gone from there. That was the only thing that mattered. Nobody cares about Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley," he said. (3:12 - 3:54)

A WWE legend seemingly supports the idea of being in Cody Rhodes' corner at WrestleMania

It will be interesting to see how things play out for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. While some expect him to finally finish the story, others believe we might see a finish similar to WrestleMania 39, where Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It will certainly be a memorable day, and Dustin Rhodes seemingly wants to be at ringside to fight off the rest of The Bloodline. The Natural liked a post on Twitter suggesting that he return after four years to be in The American Nightmare's corner at WrestleMania 40.

